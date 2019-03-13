Brexit: Über 8000 Briten beantragen Aufenthaltstitel

Online application for residency title
British citizens already residing in Berlin can register online with the Berlin Foreigners Registration Office to submit an application for a residency title. mehr
Tausende in Berlin lebende Briten haben inzwischen einen Antrag für einen Aufenthaltstitel im Falle eines ungeregelten Brexits eingereicht.
© dpa
British citizens already residing in Berlin can register online with the Berlin Foreigners Registration Office to submit an application for a residency title. mehr
The latest news, top headlines, up-to-date information and developments from Berlin. mehr
Quelle: dpa
| Aktualisierung: Mittwoch, 13. März 2019 15:30 Uhr