Brexit: Über 8000 Briten beantragen Aufenthaltstitel

Tausende in Berlin lebende Briten haben inzwischen einen Antrag für einen Aufenthaltstitel im Falle eines ungeregelten Brexits eingereicht.

Insgesamt 8033 Registrierungen seien seit Beginn des Jahres eingegangen, sagte ein Sprecher der Senatsinnenverwaltung am Mittwoch (13. März 2019) in Berlin.

Online bei Ausländerbehörde registrieren

Seit Januar können sich britische Staatsangehörige mit Hauptwohnsitz in Berlin online bei der Ausländerbehörde registrieren. Im Falle des Austritts Großbritanniens ohne Abkommen würden sie von der Behörde zu einem Termin eingeladen. Welchen Aufenthaltstitel die Personen erhielten, müsse je nach Einzelfall entschieden werden, hieß es.

Fast 20.000 Briten leben in Berlin

Ende Januar lebten insgesamt 19.742 Briten ohne Doppelpass in Berlin. Das geht aus einer Antwort des Bundesinnenministeriums auf eine Frage der FDP-Abgeordneten Linda Teuteberg hervor. Darin erklärte das Ministerium das Ziel, dass «alle in Deutschland lebenden freizügigkeitsberechtigten Briten und ihre Familienangehörigen einen Aufenthaltstitel erhalten».

Drei Monate Übergangszeit geplant

Insgesamt leben 105.480 Briten ohne Doppelpass in Deutschland. Laut Bundesinnenministerium soll ein geplanter Erlass ihnen eine Übergangszeit von drei Monaten zur Klärung des Aufenthaltstitels einräumen.
| Aktualisierung: Mittwoch, 13. März 2019 15:30 Uhr

