Familienausflug im Wald: Klum-Clan am Berliner Teufelsberg

Fünf maskierte Gestalten plus Hund: Wem am Wochenende in Berlin dieses Grüppchen im Wald begegnet ist, der könnte eine echte Promi-Familie gesichtet haben.

Topmodel Heidi Klum - zu erkennen an einer auffälligen weißen Jacke - postete am Samstag (16. Januar 2021) auf Instagram ein Foto ihres Ausflugs auf dem Teufelsberg im Südwesten Berlins. Auch wenn ihre Begleiter wegen Masken und dicker Kleidung nicht zu erkennen waren, dürfte es sich doch um den Klum-Clan gehandelt haben. Schließlich weilen die 47-Jährige und ihre Familie, mit der sie eigentlich in Los Angeles in den USA lebt, derzeit in Berlin. Erst kürzlich veröffentlichte Tokio Hotel, die Band von Heidis Ehemann Tom Kaulitz, ihren neuen Song «Berlin». Das hymnische Stück feiert die Metropole als Stadt der Sehnsüchte.

