Familienausflug im Wald: Klum-Clan am Berliner Teufelsberg

The myth of German order
From the BER airport debacle to unregulated corona test centres and Mietendeckel chaos - Berlin and Germany are failing to live up to the country’s image as efficient and highly competent. mehr
Fünf maskierte Gestalten plus Hund: Wem am Wochenende in Berlin dieses Grüppchen im Wald begegnet ist, der könnte eine echte Promi-Familie gesichtet haben.
© dpa
From the BER airport debacle to unregulated corona test centres and Mietendeckel chaos - Berlin and Germany are failing to live up to the country’s image as efficient and highly competent. mehr
Der Teufelsberg ist die höchste Erhebung in Berlin. Die inzwischen verfallene, ehemalige US-amerikanische Abhörstation auf dem Gipfel kann besichtigt werden. mehr
Die Pandemie trifft auch die Modebranche. Die Berliner Fashion Week verlegt nun vieles ins Internet. Wie man bei der Eröffnung zusehen kann - und was geplant ist. mehr
Quelle: dpa
| Aktualisierung: Montag, 18. Januar 2021 07:43 Uhr