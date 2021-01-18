Glätte und milde Temperaturen in Berlin und Brandenburg

Die neue Woche startet in Berlin und Brandenburg mit glatten Straßen. Es soll geringen Schneefall sowie gefrierenden Sprühregen mit lokaler Glatteisgefahr geben. Im weiteren Tagesverlauf erwartet der Deutsche Wetterdienst (DWD) von Westen her weitere Niederschläge, vor allem Regen. Im Osten Brandenburgs hingegen kann es schneien. Am Montagabend besteht erneut die Gefahr von Glatteis. Die Tageshöchstwerte liegen zwischen minus einem Grad an der Oder und drei Grad im Havelland, in Berlin bei ein Grad.

© dpa

Am Dienstag erwarten die Meteorologen anfangs nur mancherorts, bis zum Mittag dann von Sachsen-Anhalt her verbreitet aufkommenden Regen. Vorübergehend kann es Schneeregen geben. Mit stellenweise Glätte ist zu rechnen. Es wird im Vergleich zum Vortag etwas milder bei Maximalwerten zwischen zwei Grad an der Grenze zu Polen und fünf Grad in der Prignitz.

Noch milder wird es laut Wetterexperten am Mittwoch. Dann soll das Thermometer zwischen sechs Grad in der Uckermark und neun Grad im Fläming anzeigen. Zudem sei mit vielen Wolken und gebietsweise Regen zu rechnen, der im Verlauf des Tages jedoch abnimmt.

Für Donnerstag kündigt der DWD leichten Regen sowie maximale Temperaturen zwischen sieben und elf Grad an.