Berliner Modewoche wird online eröffnet

Die Berliner Modewoche findet wegen der Pandemie erstmals weitgehend online statt. Der große Laufsteg wird heute Abend vom belgischen Designer Tom Van Der Borght eröffnet - die Schau findet ohne geladene Gäste im Kraftwerk statt, wird dafür aber im Internet gezeigt. Geplant sind in den nächsten Tagen auch Schauen beispielsweise von Marc Cain und Kilian Kerner. Die Fashion Week findet zweimal jährlich statt.

