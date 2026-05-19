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Public Viewing at Tempelhof Airport

June 11 - July 19, 2026

Neulich am Flughafen (1)

© Marvin Machler

The Neulich beer garden at the former Tempelhof Airport will be showing the 2026 World Cup matches.

For the 2026 World Cup, the Neulich Beer Garden at the THF Tower, located on the grounds of the former Tempelhof Airport, is throwing a public viewing party. Soccer fans can enjoy the games throughout the tournament in a relaxed, open-air setting. The games will be shown on a big screen. There will also be drinks, street food, and an authentic beer garden atmosphere.

At a Glance

Public Screening
FIFA World Cup 2026
Location
Neulich
Start
11 June 2026
End
19 July 2026
Admission Fee
Free

Neulich Beer Garden

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City map

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 Address
Tempelhofer Damm 45
12101 Berlin

Public transportation

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Last edited: 19 May 2026