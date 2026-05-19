Public Viewing at Tempelhof Airport

© dpa
2026 FIFA World Cup: Public Screening in Berlin
Public screening of matches, football pubs and events in Berlin for the major sporting events of the year. more
© Marvin Machler
The Neulich beer garden at the former Tempelhof Airport will be showing the 2026 World Cup matches.
For the 2026 World Cup, the Neulich Beer Garden at the THF Tower, located on the grounds of the former Tempelhof Airport, is throwing a public viewing party. Soccer fans can enjoy the games throughout the tournament in a relaxed, open-air setting. The games will be shown on a big screen. There will also be drinks, street food, and an authentic beer garden atmosphere.
© dpa
Public screening of matches, football pubs and events in Berlin for the major sporting events of the year. more
© Jim Kroft
Fête de la Musique, Long Night of the Sciences, 48 Hours Neukölln and more events in Berlin in June. more