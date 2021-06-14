Tiergarten

With an area of almost 500 acres, the Tiergarten is one of the largest inner-city parks in the world - and the district's namesake. The Berlin zoo is also located here.

Back Next © dpa A group of Spanish tourists in front of the Reichstag building.

© dpa A trip to the Reichstag dome.

© dpa A man cleans the monument to Queen Luise on Luiseninsel in Tiergarten.

© RN/BerlinOnline Café am Neuen See in Tiergarten

© www.enrico-verworner.de Elephant gate of the Berlin Zoo

© dpa Bellevue Palace in Tiergarten is the official residence of the Federal President of Germany

© dpa The striking skyscrapers (r-l) Bahn Tower, Kollhoff Tower and Piano Tower at Potsdamer Platz form the gateway to the city center and are a sought-after photo motif for tourists.

© dpa In the immediate vicinity of Potsdamer Platz lies the Canadian Embassy on Leipziger Platz.

© dpa View of Sony Center with the Philharmonie in the background.

© dpa The Philharmonie in Tiergarten is a masterpiece of modern architecture.

© dpa The last remaining watchtower of the Berlin Wall is situated near Potsdamer Platzes. A private initiative is taking care of the preservation of the historic tower.

© Franziska Delenk Hofjägerpalais on Klingelhoferstraße

© Franziska Delenk Lützowviertel

© Franziska Delenk Potsdamer Straße

The Tiergarten is the green lung and most important recreational area of the district. The river Spree and the Landwehr Canal weave through the area. The Berlin Zoo is also located in Tiergarten.

Sights in Tiergarten Tiergarten is home to many of Berlin's most famous sights, such as the Victory Column and Reichstag , as well as Embassies and cultural buildings. Some of the most important sights are the Philharmonie, the Cultural Forum, the New National Gallery , and the State Library.

Potsdamer Platz Potsdamer Platz , which was completely reconstructed after the fall of the Wall, conveys a cosmopolitan flair with entertainment and shopping facilities, cafés, restaurants, and cinemas. In addition to offices, there are also exclusive lofts and penthouse apartments in the futuristic high-rises.

Tiergartenviertel The Tiergartenviertel south of the Tiergarten is also known as the Diplomatic Quarter or Embassy Quarter. The neighborhood has been revitalized as a residential area and features many luxurious high-end apartment buildings. Of course, numerous embassies also still reside here. The most magnificent embassy buildings - those of the Spanish, Italian and Japanese embassy - date from the 1930s. The southern border of the neighborhood is the Landwehr Canal.