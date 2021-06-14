Tiergarten
With an area of almost 500 acres, the Tiergarten is one of the largest inner-city parks in the world - and the district's namesake. The Berlin zoo is also located here.
The Tiergarten is the green lung and most important recreational area of the district. The river Spree and the Landwehr Canal weave through the area. The Berlin Zoo is also located in Tiergarten.
Sights in Tiergarten
Tiergarten is home to many of Berlin's most famous sights, such as the Victory Column and Reichstag, as well as Embassies and cultural buildings. Some of the most important sights are the Philharmonie, the Cultural Forum, the New National Gallery, and the State Library.
Potsdamer Platz
Potsdamer Platz, which was completely reconstructed after the fall of the Wall, conveys a cosmopolitan flair with entertainment and shopping facilities, cafés, restaurants, and cinemas. In addition to offices, there are also exclusive lofts and penthouse apartments in the futuristic high-rises.
Tiergartenviertel
The Tiergartenviertel south of the Tiergarten is also known as the Diplomatic Quarter or Embassy Quarter. The neighborhood has been revitalized as a residential area and features many luxurious high-end apartment buildings. Of course, numerous embassies also still reside here. The most magnificent embassy buildings - those of the Spanish, Italian and Japanese embassy - date from the 1930s. The southern border of the neighborhood is the Landwehr Canal.
Lützowviertel
The Lützowviertel is characterized by a mixture of old houses, post-war buildings and uspcale apartment buildings. Only a few buildings still recall the pre-war period, for example the villas in Derfflingerstraße and Begaswinkel and the house on Lützowplatz. The lifeline of the neighborhood is Potsdamer Straße. Here, you will find many Turkish supermarkets and design stores next to hotels and offices.
Last edited: 14. June 2021