Bang & Olufsen

Mitte District

Bang & Olufsen offers lovers of luxury consumer electronics a choice of high-end audio systems, loudspeakers and TV sets.

Bang & Olufsen combines top quality electronics with a timeless, elegant design. The Danish technology company presents in its store at Gendarmenmarkt in Mitte high-end audiosystems, music players, loudspeakers, earsets, telephones, and TV sets. In the rooms of the store the electronic products are carefully arranged just like in a home, which gives visitors a realistic audio and visual experience. Parking spaces are available in front of the store.

More Bang & Olufsen stores in Berlin Bang & Olufsen has two more stores in Berlin. The TV sets and audio devices are also available in the KaDeWe department store at Tauentzienstraße and at the Stilwerk design shopping centre at Kantstraße in Charlottenburg.



