Bang & Olufsen
Mitte District
Bang & Olufsen offers lovers of luxury consumer electronics a choice of high-end audio systems, loudspeakers and TV sets.
© Bang & Olufsen
Bang & Olufsen combines top quality electronics with a timeless, elegant design. The Danish technology company presents in its store at Gendarmenmarkt in Mitte high-end audiosystems, music players, loudspeakers, earsets, telephones, and TV sets. In the rooms of the store the electronic products are carefully arranged just like in a home, which gives visitors a realistic audio and visual experience. Parking spaces are available in front of the store.
More Bang & Olufsen stores in Berlin
Bang & Olufsen has two more stores in Berlin. The TV sets and audio devices are also available in the KaDeWe department store at Tauentzienstraße and at the Stilwerk design shopping centre at Kantstraße in Charlottenburg.
Bang & Olufsen at Gendarmenmarkt on the map
-
Address
-
Charlottenstraße
62
10117 Berlin
- Opening Hours
- Monday - Friday 10:00 - 19:00
Saturday 10:00 - 16:00
- Phone
- +49 30 319881800
Public transportation
-
Underground
-
-
Bus
-
Last edited: 13. April 2021