Brexit: Briten verlieren Wahlrecht in Berlin

Online application for residency title
British citizens already residing in Berlin can register online with the Berlin Foreigners Registration Office to submit an application for a residency title. mehr
Tausende Briten in Berlin verlieren mit dem EU-Austritt des Königreiches am 29. März ihr aktives und passives Kommunalwahlrecht in Berlin.
© dpa
British citizens already residing in Berlin can register online with the Berlin Foreigners Registration Office to submit an application for a residency title. mehr
The latest news, top headlines, up-to-date information and developments from Berlin. mehr
Quelle: dpa
| Aktualisierung: Donnerstag, 21. Februar 2019 08:24 Uhr