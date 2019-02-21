Sie befinden sich hier: Startseite Aktuelles Berlin

Brexit: Briten verlieren Wahlrecht in Berlin

Tausende Briten in Berlin verlieren mit dem EU-Austritt des Königreiches am 29. März ihr aktives und passives Kommunalwahlrecht in Berlin.

© dpa

Gewählte Abgeordnete mit britischer Staatsbürgerschaft in den Bezirksverordnetenversammlungen müssen ihr Mandat dann aufgeben. Das steht im Entwurf für ein Brexit-Gesetz, den der Europaausschuss des Abgeordnetenhauses am Mittwoch (20. Februar 2019) beschloss. Endgültig verabschiedet wird das Gesetz bei einer der nächsten Plenumssitzungen des Parlaments, voraussichtlich am 7. März, wie der Grünen-Abgeordnete Benedikt Lux der Deutschen Presse-Agentur sagte.

Rund 18 000 Briten in Berlin In Berlin leben nach Angaben der Senatsverwaltung für Inneres rund 18 000 Briten. Auf diese kommen mit dem Brexit - ob er nun mit oder ohne «Deal» stattfindet - auch in anderer Hinsicht Veränderungen zu. So benötigen sie künftig einen Aufenthaltstitel, für den sie sich schon jetzt online registrieren können. Ihr Wahlrecht für die Europawahl am 26. Mai verlieren die Briten ebenfalls, weil sie vom 29. März an keine EU-Bürger mehr sind.

