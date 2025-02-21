Heavy rainfall map for Berlin and Brandenburg online

© dpa
Wegner will «Kulturmetropole von Weltrang» erhalten
Berlins Regierender Bürgermeister will trotz knapper Kassen und millionenschwerer Haushaltskürzungen auch in Zukunft ein hochwertiges Kulturangebot in der Hauptstadt.
The possible effects of heavy rainfall can now be viewed on a map for Berlin and Brandenburg.
According to the Berlin Senate Department for Climate Protection and the Environment, water depths, flow velocities and flow directions can be seen on the information map. It is intended to provide citizens, authorities and districts with guidance on possible flooding hazards.
The map was created in a collaboration between the Federal Agency for Cartography and Geodesy (BKG) and the federal states of Berlin and Brandenburg. You can choose between two scenarios: An exceptional heavy rainfall event with a precipitation level of 35 to 40 litres per square metre within one hour or an extreme heavy rainfall event with a precipitation level of 100 litres and a constant precipitation intensity within one hour.
Some terrain details were not always fully taken into account, according to the climate protection and environmental administration. These included the sewerage system or culverts, for example. It is recommended to compare the findings with the actual situation on site or detailed heavy rain hazard maps. For Berlin, these are currently available for the areas of Flughafensee, Moabit, Obersee and Orankesee, Frankentaler Ufer and Niederschönhausen.
Heavy rainfall is when exceptionally large amounts of precipitation fall within a short period of time. These can often not be fully absorbed by the sewerage system, so that water runs off on the surface or collects at low points. This can also lead to flooding far away from bodies of water, which can cause damage to buildings, infrastructure and vehicles.